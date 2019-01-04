Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Apple by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Apple by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Apple to $221.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.64.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $775.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

