AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,370 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 228,578 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.77 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $307.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

ASB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $46,705.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,049.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $228,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,942.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

