AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 200,930 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,498,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,379 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,890,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,822,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,470,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,357,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,177,000 after purchasing an additional 696,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,581,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 866,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on Metlife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Metlife from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Gutierrez bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,238.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. Metlife’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Metlife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

