ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on ARC Document Solutions from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.87. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.59.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $100.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 695,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 146.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $163,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 148.2% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 124,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

