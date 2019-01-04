ArcelorMittal (MT) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) traded up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.28. 4,122,953 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,607,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.11). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal SA will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 181,968 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 137.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,237,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after purchasing an additional 715,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,093,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,070,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,057,000 after purchasing an additional 249,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

