Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) to post sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. Ardagh Group posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full year sales of $9.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardagh Group.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.30 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 142.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,162 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 275,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the third quarter worth $2,572,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARD traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,750. The company has a market cap of $206.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.