Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Receives $18.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.66.

ARD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

NYSE ARD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,750. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 127.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 275,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.