ARRIS International (ARRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

ARRS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARRIS International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ARRIS International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ARRIS International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ARRIS International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ARRIS International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.65.

NASDAQ ARRS opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. ARRIS International has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 16.14%. ARRIS International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARRIS International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARRIS International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 868,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 97,977 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ARRIS International by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ARRIS International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,015,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,339,000 after purchasing an additional 286,005 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in ARRIS International in the 3rd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARRIS International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARRIS International

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

