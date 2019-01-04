ArtByte (ABY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,573.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $5,573.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArtByte has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00836301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00019197 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00001229 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00001235 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

