Asanko Gold (AKG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $0.75 price objective on the basic materials company's stock.

According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AKG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 2,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,200. Asanko Gold has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 168.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 68.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,986,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 806,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 9.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,250,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 350,209 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 2.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,228,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Asanko Gold by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,414,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 475,728 shares during the last quarter.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

