Ascential (ASCL) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 400 ($5.23).

ASCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ascential to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Ascential to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 474.63 ($6.20).

LON:ASCL traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching GBX 390.20 ($5.10). The stock had a trading volume of 505,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 303.70 ($3.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 421 ($5.50).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

