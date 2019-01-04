Ascential’s (ASCL) Top Pick Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their top pick rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASCL. Berenberg Bank raised Ascential to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ascential from GBX 529 ($6.91) to GBX 532 ($6.95) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 474.63 ($6.20).

Shares of LON ASCL traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 390.20 ($5.10). 505,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Ascential has a 1-year low of GBX 303.70 ($3.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 421 ($5.50).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

