ASE Technology (ASX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.50

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 4201070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. CLSA lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Macquarie lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. ASE Technology has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.94.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 27.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,382,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,479,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 3.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,302,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after buying an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at $9,758,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 89.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,958,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 922,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

