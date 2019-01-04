Aseancoin Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (ASN)

Aseancoin (CURRENCY:ASN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Aseancoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aseancoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Aseancoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aseancoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.00 or 0.02104618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00477040 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023432 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00027802 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010182 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023319 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006794 BTC.

About Aseancoin

ASN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2015. Aseancoin’s official Twitter account is @Dev_Ascension. Aseancoin’s official website is asncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Aseancoin

Aseancoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aseancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aseancoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aseancoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

