Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Jan 4th, 2019

Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $72.45. 1,158,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

In related news, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $40,671.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,044.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 8,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $694,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $258,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $1,224,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,454,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

