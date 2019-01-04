Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. ValuEngine cut Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $27.50 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $228,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,942.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $46,705.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,049.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,268. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $307.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 44.74%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

