Associated Capital Group’s (AC) “Average” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their average rating on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Scotiabank currently has a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AC. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, December 16th.

AC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.35. 3,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,071. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $46.86.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $70,303.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth $224,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth $304,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1,064.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 252.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

