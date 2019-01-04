ASV (ASV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.99

ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 76 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ASV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. ASV had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASV Holdings Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASV stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.79% of ASV worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

ASV Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASV)

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

