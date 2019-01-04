Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Receives $19.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $427.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 21.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.