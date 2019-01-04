ATN International (ATNI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised ATN International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on ATN International in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $82.02 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised ATN International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ATN International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.50. ATN International has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $1.13. ATN International had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.06 million. Research analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 5,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $385,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,904.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 5,458 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $453,286.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. The company offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local telephone and data, video, and long-distance voice services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications, and wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers.

