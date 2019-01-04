Atomic Wallet Coin Price Reaches $0.0428 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.02271480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00159540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00199797 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026624 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026599 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

