Auris Medical (EARS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have $0.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

EARS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Auris Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Auris Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Eurobank EFG began coverage on Auris Medical in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ EARS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 8,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.59. Auris Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Auris Medical will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Auris Medical Company Profile

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

