Aurora DAO (AURA) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million

Aurora DAO (CURRENCY:AURA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Aurora DAO has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Aurora DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora DAO has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $4,349.00 worth of Aurora DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora DAO alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.81 or 0.12901393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00028501 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Aurora DAO Token Profile

Aurora DAO is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aurora DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,453,961 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora DAO is /r/auroradao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aurora DAO is medium.com/aurora-dao. Aurora DAO’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora DAO’s official website is auroradao.com.

Aurora DAO Token Trading

Aurora DAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.