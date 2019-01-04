Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has a $146.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADP continues to enjoy a dominant position in the payroll processing and HCM market, primarily due to its robust product portfolio. Acquisitions have been a key growth catalyst. The company possesses a strong business model. Further, the company’s strong balance sheet enables it to continue with its shareholder friendly activities alongside strategic buyouts and investments on product development. Shares of ADP outperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, ADP faces significant competition in each of its product lines. Failure to meet varying client demands with updated technologies might reduce the demand for its solutions and services, thus hampering its position in the market. Further, the company’s dependence on its payroll, financial, accounting, and other data processing systems remains a concern.”

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.87.

ADP stock opened at $126.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $107.61 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 62,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $9,059,774.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,971,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 101,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $14,984,885.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,925 shares of company stock worth $25,347,152. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.