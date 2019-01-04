AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Shares Bought by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AutoNation by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 45,525 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 366.7% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in AutoNation by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

AN stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. 33,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,549. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 74,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $3,019,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,844,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,674.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,267 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

