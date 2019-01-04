AutoZone, Inc. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $15.32 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $15.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $15.14. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2019 earnings at $60.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $65.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $73.14 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZO. Argus boosted their target price on AutoZone from $818.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $975.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $875.54.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $845.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone has a one year low of $590.76 and a one year high of $896.03.

AutoZone announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP William T. Giles sold 13,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.11, for a total transaction of $11,746,485.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,119 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,973.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 590 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.62, for a total value of $524,285.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,677 shares of company stock worth $45,239,219 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 222.4% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $163,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $173,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 213.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

