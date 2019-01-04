AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Receives $4.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.45.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $3.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,650. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.13.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter J. Barris acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $2,232,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,358,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,673. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 179,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70,678 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

