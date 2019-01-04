Avis Budget Group (CAR) Trading 6.2% Higher

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares traded up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.13. 2,712,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,314,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 60.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP David T. Calabria sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $49,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $224,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

