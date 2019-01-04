Avis Budget Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 17,847 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,470% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,137 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price target on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.21). Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.18% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David T. Calabria sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $49,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $224,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 48,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

