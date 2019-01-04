Avnet (AVT) Holdings Lowered by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,331,000 after purchasing an additional 505,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,104,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Avnet by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,802,000 after purchasing an additional 408,507 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 962,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVT opened at $35.69 on Friday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In related news, insider Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,039,256.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

