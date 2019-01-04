Avon Products (AVP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE:AVP opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $672.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Avon Products has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Avon Products had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. Avon Products’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avon Products will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Avon Products by 97.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,251,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 4,066,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Avon Products by 38.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after buying an additional 3,740,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Avon Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,350,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after buying an additional 3,228,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP bought a new stake in Avon Products during the third quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

