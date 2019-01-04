Azul (AZUL) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Azul is being aided by solid demand for air travel and this is expected to boost the top-line results in the final quarter of 2018. The company’s fleet modernization efforts are encouraging. The company operates a young fleet with an average age of 5.6 years. The planes are more fuel-efficient and have lower maintenance costs. In fact, shares of the company have gained 7.8% in a year's time against the industry's decline of 9.5%. However, rising fuel costs and depreciation in the Brazilian currency are major headwinds for the company. Due to these concerns, the company has trimmed its guidance for current-year operating margin to 9%, from the previous 9-11%. Also, unit costs are now predicted to decline around 1% in 2018 compared with the previous projection of a fall of 1-3%. We are also concerned about the company's high debt levels. “

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Azul from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Azul has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.97.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of -0.95. Azul has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $35.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $619.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.33 million. Azul had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 108.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Azul by 440.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,542,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 5.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,688,000 after purchasing an additional 253,415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azul by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,796,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,538,000 after purchasing an additional 237,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter worth approximately $30,260,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.