AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX) Director Buys $12,690.00 in Stock

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Director Charles J. Casamento purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $12,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $1.63 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

AZRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 413,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX) Director Buys $12,690.00 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/azurrx-biopharma-inc-azrx-director-buys-12690-00-in-stock.html.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.