Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) vs. China Carbon Graphite Group (CHGI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ballard Power Systems and China Carbon Graphite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 0 3 1 0 2.25 China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.35%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of -2.64, suggesting that its share price is 364% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and China Carbon Graphite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -17.29% -14.64% -9.98% China Carbon Graphite Group -17.35% N/A -149.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and China Carbon Graphite Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $121.30 million 4.11 -$8.04 million ($0.03) -92.33 China Carbon Graphite Group $990,000.00 1.45 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A

China Carbon Graphite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ballard Power Systems.

Summary

Ballard Power Systems beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications. It also offers stationary power products, such as FCgen-1020ACS and FCgen-H2PM fuel cell stacks for backup power system applications; and ClearGen for distributed generation system applications. In addition, the company provides unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) power products comprising FCair-600 and FCair-1200 fuel cell products for UAVs power system applications. Further, it offers portable power products, including SPM-622 and VPM-402 for power management applications; and adaptive battery chargers for portable battery charging applications. Additionally, the company provides technology solutions comprising engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Weichai Power Co., Ltd. for fuel cell electric vehicles in China's heavy duty market. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. It operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. The company also supplies special graphite blocks and rods, graphite electrodes, precision machined graphite parts and components, and carbon fiber felts. In addition, it offers products for end-users in graphite application zones, including steel, metallurgy, non-ferrous, PV, energy storage, optical fiber, semiconductor, and chemical industries. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

