Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH stock opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $63.64 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.69 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,591,000 after acquiring an additional 142,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,859,000 after acquiring an additional 127,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,977,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,859,000 after acquiring an additional 127,262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,722,000 after acquiring an additional 275,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.