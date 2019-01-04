Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $575.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

