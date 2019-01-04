Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Toro Co (TTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,207 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $101,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 409,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 301,120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Toro by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 48,371 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 7,727 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $442,061.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 2,456 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $144,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $54.63 on Friday. Toro Co has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Toro Co (TTC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-lowers-holdings-in-toro-co-ttc.html.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.