Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,505 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,598,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $110,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 56,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Argus raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.42.

Shares of LNT opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/04/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-sells-28505-shares-of-alliant-energy-co-lnt.html.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.