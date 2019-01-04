Bank Ozk (OZK) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

OZK stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Brean Capital set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

