Basic Energy Services (BAS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAS opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.62. Basic Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. Analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Basic Energy Services news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc purchased 15,900 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $118,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy H. Day purchased 30,000 shares of Basic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,647.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 353,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,925 in the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 30.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 452,039 shares in the last quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC now owns 3,907,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,036,000 after purchasing an additional 279,600 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the third quarter worth $2,655,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the third quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 4,064.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 158,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; cased-hole wireline services; and underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.