Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 113,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $442,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.5% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 224,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 99,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BR traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,900. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $879,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

