Bath Savings Trust Co Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,454,000 after purchasing an additional 183,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.84.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $10.72 on Friday, hitting $254.08. 49,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,944. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $191.70 and a 52 week high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

