Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 475 Shares of Watsco Inc (WSO)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Watsco by 29.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,579,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,309,000 after buying an additional 360,715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,061,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Watsco by 148.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 55,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,867,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,673,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,867,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,673,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,308. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.15). Watsco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 105.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.11.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Logan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $353,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

