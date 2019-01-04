Baytex Energy (BTE) Shares Up 4.5%

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.84. 166,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,719,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTE. ValuEngine raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, December 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.05 and a beta of 2.69.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Baytex Energy in the second quarter worth $119,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 131.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. It offers heavy oil, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, light oil, and natural gas liquids. Its primary oil resource plays include the Eagle Ford in Texas, and the Peace River Oil Sands and Lloydminster heavy oil projects in North America.

