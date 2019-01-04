Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison purchased 4,750 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $149,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Isabella purchased 3,200 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $101,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,257.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,625 shares of company stock valued at $753,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

