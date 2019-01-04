Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Bellatrix Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.88.

Shares of NYSE:BXE opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Bellatrix Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $37.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Bellatrix Exploration had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bellatrix Exploration will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

