Bellway’s (BWY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,584 ($46.83) to GBX 3,390 ($44.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,823.89 ($49.97).

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,590.18 ($33.85) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,654 ($34.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,805 ($49.72).

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 10,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39), for a total value of £305,111.30 ($398,681.95).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

