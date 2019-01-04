BidaskClub Lowers Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,214. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $107.36. The firm has a market cap of $587.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.44). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $91.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

