BidaskClub Upgrades Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) to Hold

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

GMLP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised Golar LNG Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Golar LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $11.37 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $769.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 32.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after buying an additional 76,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 31.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $6,931,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

