BidaskClub Upgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Hold

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBCF. ValuEngine cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of SBCF opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Probabilities Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.